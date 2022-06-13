Porsche unveils 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, limited to 115 units

Porsche has unveiled a special edition model 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, which is specifically meant for the US and Canada markets. Limited to a production number of 115 units, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition comes paying homage to the original 356 America, which was introduced in 1952 and built specifically for the US market.

Speaking about the visual appearance of the all-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition, it comes wearing an eye-catching Azure Blue 356 paint theme on the exterior. The wheels come sporting a white paint theme with red and silver accents. The automaker claims that this is the first time when it has used multiple colours on a single wheel. The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition also comes with exclusive America graphics on both sides. The windshield frame comes wearing black paint instead of the typical Azure blue, which is the first for the current 911 model.

Not only the exterior, but the cabin of the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition comes equally exclusive. The contrasting colours of red, white and blue continue inside the cabin. It also sports Guards Red and Pebble Grey contrast stitching. Other distinctive styling elements include red coloured seat belts, a red accent on the gear shifter and digits on the knob along with special door sills commemorating 70 years of America Roadster models.

On the powertrain front, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition comes with a standard-issue engine like the 911 GTS, which churns out 473 hp of power. The engine is mated to a seven-speed manual gearbox. There is no other powertrain option available for the car.

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition comes priced from $186,370, including a $1,450 destination fee.

