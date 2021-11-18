Porsche Taycan EV range grows with new GTS and GTS Sport Turismo variants

Porsche has unveiled two new variants for its first all-electric model in the form of Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. The latter will the third body type to the range while sharing its sporty silhouette and sloping roofline with the Taycan Cross Turismo. The Porsche Taycan EV range now has three body variants with up to five engine options on offer.

Porsche Taycan GTS has been positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo variants. The sporty-looking model churns out 440 kW power using Launch Control. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h within 3.7 seconds and gets a maximum speed of 250 km/h. The new sports model becomes the first Taycan to break the 500-km range mark as it gets a single-charge range of up to 504 km.

The Taycan GTS model's exterior gets ample Black or dark details such as on the front apron, the bases of the mirrors and the side window trims. On the inside too, there are numerous Black Race-Tex features that underscore the model's elegant ambience, as does the standard brushed aluminium interior package with Black anodised finish.

Porsche Taycan GTS (L) and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo (R)

The model also features adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The set-up of the optional rear-axle steering is even sportier. The modified Porsche Electric Sport Sound is now richer and more suited to the GTS model.

The model also features a panoramic roof with Sunshine Control as an optional extra. There is an electrically switchable liquid crystal film that can change the roof from clear to matt, providing protection to the occupants from glare, without darkening the interior. The roof is divided into nine segments that can be switched individually – a world first in the automotive sector.

The Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is a fine balance between the everyday practicality of Cross Turismo and the on-road performance of the Taycan sports saloon. The new model's headroom in the rear is more than 45 millimetres greater than that in the Taycan sports saloon and its load capacity is more than 1,200-litre.