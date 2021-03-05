Porsche cars have always been quick, real quick and the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV is no different. Just that it is ever so slightly slower than the Taycan EV in sedan form, opting to instead provide more space and comfort to passengers while also adding to its off-road capabilities. The electric vehicle was recently showcased to the world in its wagon-ish form and will be available in the US market at a later date this year.

Porsche had first revealed its Taycan Cross Turismo in concept form back in 2018 and the production version opened to a generally positive response courtesy what it claims to offer to buyers. Compared to the regular Taycan, the Taycan Cross is 10 mm more headroom for front passengers and 92 mm more for passengers at the rear. The EV form the outside is slightly longer and taller than its sedan cousin, and the fact that it gets adaptive air suspensions also helps it increase ground clearance by 10 mm.

Taycan Cross Turismo.

The Taycan Cross Turismo comes with a 'gravel mode' which is tuned to take on roads that are less than perfect. The suspension set up becomes a tad stiffer and increases traction and stability control to help the EV negotiate mud, sand and gravel. While this EV isn't an all-conquering off-road beast, it may still be capable to negotiate harsh terrains to an extent. An optional package packs in some visual highlights to accentuate its off-road capabilities.

Powering it all is a 93.4kWh battery pack and a dual-motor. The Taycan Cross Turismo gets all-wheel drive and the top-of-the-line Turbo S Cross Turismo generates 750 hp if launch control mode is engaged. The range does come down to about 420 kilometres but the car hits 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The stock Taycan Cross is no sloucher either and hits 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and claims to have a range of about 450 kilometres.

Looking at rivaling the likes of Tesla and Rivian, Porsche has ensured that Taycan Cross Turismo is fully equipped with tech. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Head-up Display, 14-way adjustable massage seats, Bose and Burmester audio - the Taycan Cross Turismo has much on offer to keep passengers pleased.

Being a Porsche and an electric at that, the Taycan Cross will start at around $90,000 in the US market and £79,340 in the UK market. That is around ₹66 lakh at present exchange rates.