Porsche takes customisation to ultimate level, offers fingerprint body on 911

Nothing screams you more than your own unique fingerprint and this is the philosophy that Porsche may have built on as the sportscar maker has now come out with a unique and next-level customization option for its cars.

The company recently announced it has developed an innovative direct printing method which allows for papillary lines on a human fingertip to be used as graphic elements of the highest visual quality on painted body parts of its vehicles. In the first stage, customers buying a new 911 can opt for a personalised bonnet - like no other - and have a design of their liking based on their fingerprints.

Customer consultants are responsible for explaining the entire process to owners.

The driving force behind the idea and its development is to meet with the need of customers to express themselves through their cars and through their own unique way. "Individuality is very important for Porsche customers. And no design can be more personal than your own fingerprint," said Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “Porsche is a pioneer in personalisation and has developed the direct printing method together with partners. We’re especially proud of having developed a completely new product offering based on new technologies. A key factor in this was the different disciplines working together in the project team."

Porsche says the service is currently available through its exclusive centers which establish contact with the customer consultants at the Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen. The consultants explain the entire process to customers looking for such a customization and are responsible for the work - from submission of fingerprint to the final print on the car.

Developing the technique required meticulous planning. Porsche informs that a 'technology cell' was first set up in the paint shop of the Zuffenhausen training centre. The consequent software and hardware was then developed and extensively tested before the related painting and manufacturing set up was tested. The company also says that direct printing, and not conventional methods, were used because it makes certain high-end and unique designs possible. Christian Will, Vice President Production Development at Porsche AG, explained how three technologies come together to make this possible. "The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet," he said. "The complexity is due to the necessity of harmonising three technologies: robot technology (control, sensors, programming), application technology (print head, graphic handling) and paint technology (application process, paint)."

Designers at work to give a Porsche car its unique identity.

The operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray.

Porsche has not confirmed when, and if at all, the technology will make its way to other markets of the world but knowing that its clientele is always looking for an individualistic form of expression, the company should be eager to offer the unique paint job wherever possible.