German luxury high-performance car manufacturer Porsche has received a pretty good performance with Taycan EV. The carmaker has released a video showing the all-electric Taycan Cross Turismo being pushed to its limits in extreme climate conditions.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV is seen hitting the sand in a desert and snowy terrains in the video. Porsche also claims that this is the first time any car brand released a campaign video captured by a first view drone in such extreme climatic conditions.





The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is seen racing on two identical tracks, one in the sandy desert in Liwa in UAE and the other on a snow-covered frozen lake of Arctic circle in Levi in Finland. The video showcases the capability of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, claimed to the first electric cross utility vehicle in the world.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is currently available in three different variants. All of them get a 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus package as standard onboard. This high-performance battery-package promises up to a 456 km range on a single charge.

The Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo's powertrain is capable of churning out up to 476 PS of power. It allows the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds at a top speed of 220 kmph. The Turbo variant is the most powerful among the three variants of the Taycan Cross Turismo. It generates 580 PS of massive power output and can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

The video shows the car's capability to perform in extreme weather conditions.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo gets all the features and technologies of the Taycan sports sedan. These include the 800-volt platform, dual-speed transmission on the rear axle, and high recuperative power of up to 275 kW, as claimed by Porsche. It gets a Gravel Mode that helps the car to run on rough roads.

In terms of design, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo comes with distinctive wheel arches compared to the standard electric sedan. The front and rear lower aprons, side sills too come with a distinctive appearance.

Meant for off-roading, the Taycan Cross Turismo gets 30 mm of extra ground clearance than the standard EV. Among other mechanical bits, it gets a new chassis, standard all-wheel-drive system and height-adjustable adaptive air suspension.

Inside the cabin, the new Cross Turismo gets more headroom for rear occupants and. The car also offers a maximum luggage compartment capacity of over 1,200 litres.