Porsche introduces new 911 GT3 with Touring package; drops fixed rear wing

Porsche has introduced the new 911 GT3 sports car with Touring package as a no-cost equipment package. The most interesting highlight of the sports car's exterior is the omission of the fixed rear wing. Porsche says that the high-performance vehicle has understated features which do not show off its talents outright.

The 911 GT3 Touring weighs only 1,418 kilograms, produces power of 375 kW and comes with a six-speed GT sports gearbox as standard. For the first time, the Touring package can also be combined with the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission at no extra cost. To make up for the absence of the rear wing, necessary downforce at high speeds is guaranteed by an automatically extending rear spoiler.

The new Porsche vehicle has a discreet appearance underlined by the silver trim strips made of high-gloss anodised aluminium on the side windows. The front end is painted completely in the exterior colour. A rear lid grille with the 'GT3 touring' logo in unique design is located over the high-revving engine. The front light modules are dark-tinted.

Rear of the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

On the inside, the steering wheel rim, gear/selector lever, cover of the centre console, armrests in the door panels and the door handles are covered in black leather. There are extended leather items in Black that look elegant and are available exclusively for the GT3 with Touring package. The front of the dashboard and the upper side sections of the door trim panels have special surface embossing.

The 911 GT3 Touring also get almost all the optional equipment available for the standard 911 GT3 such as exterior and wheel colours, LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System and Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, various assist systems, PCCB ceramic braking system, the lift system on the front axle, all seat variants, the Chrono package and the audio systems.

The touring package also comes with a special chronograph from Porsche Design centre. The timepiece features a movement with flyback function. The winding rotor evokes the vehicle’s wheel design and is available in six different versions corresponding to the vehicle configuration.