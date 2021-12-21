Porsche India previews its 2022 model lineup to customers in style

German luxury car brand Porsche celebrated the success of 2021 in style through the Porsche Exclusive Nights. Held across five cities in India, the event was focused on previewing the carmaker's 2022 model lineup to customers. The 2022 models previewed at the Porsche Exclusive Nights included its all-electric sedan Taycan and the new generation Macan compact SUV.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: This is the hypercar Porsche is betting upon for 2023 Le Mans race)

Both the Porsche Taycan and new Macan SUV are available for bookings and the first batch of these cars are expected to arrive in India in the first quarter of 2022, says the automaker in an official release.

The luxury car brand in a release has said that over a period of five weeks starting in mid-November, more than 1,200 customers checked out the Taycan and Macan.

Speaking about the Porsche Exclusive Nights, Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director at Porsche India, said that the events have been an ideal way to thank Porsche owners for their trust and loyalty over the year and to show them the first two important models to arrive in 2022. “Our customers helped Porsche India achieve a remarkable bounce-back after the severe pandemic situation in the first half of the year," said Vujicic.

He also claimed the demands for the Porsche cars in India are high as reflected through the strong sales across the country in 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, Porsche India claimed to have registered a 96 per cent sales growth over the same period in 2019. This also marked a 24 per cent hike over the auto company's third-quarter sales performance back in 2014, which remained the best so far for the OEM.

Porsche Taycan is one of the most awaited electric cars and it is the first from the brand as well. This electric luxury sedan will be available in four variants - Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. The Taycan is available in India from a starting price of ₹1.50 crore.

The new generation Porsche Macan will be available in three different variants - Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS. Available in 14 exterior colour options, this SUV is available at a starting price of ₹83.21 lakh.