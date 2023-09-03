HT Auto
Own a Honda car? Check out this new fuel reward loyalty program

Honda Cars India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to introduce fuel reward loyalty program for its customers who have Honda Connect in their cars. Under this partnership, Honda's customers can enrol for ‘HP Pay’ application through ‘Fuel Pay’ option in Honda Connect app to avail this benefits, other conveniences and an additional 25% fuel reward points on their motor fuel purchase at HPCL fuel stations over and above the HP Pay reward points.

03 Sep 2023
File photo of Honda City and Amaze sedans.
File photo of Honda City and Amaze sedans.

HP Pay is HPCL's payment app which offers convenience and benefits through a contactless digital platform. To avail the benefits, customers are required to provide their registered mobile number at the fuel station during refueling for earning the loyalty points. The accumulated loyalty points can then be redeemed into wallet balance or can be converted into Paycode - a unique number which can be shared at HPCL fuel stations for fuel purchase.

Customers of Honda Connect will be able to avail this feature on the application starting September 4. Apart from this, the application offers 37 connected features for safer ownership experience, convenience, and peace of mind. “Our focus at Honda Cars India is to not only provide our customers with top-quality products but also offer a range of value-added services and ownership experiences," said Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India.

On a separate note, the company is gearing up to launch the Elevate SUV in the country on September 4. The carmaker had opened the bookings of the SUV in July for 5,000 via online channel and 21,000 at any Honda dealer outlet. The delivery of the SUV will start soon after prices are announced. The Elevate SUV will come with a boxy front profile. It has a large black radiator grille, LED headlights, integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty 17-inch alloy wheels.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2023

