Over 9,000 Porsche Taycans sold in first three months of 2021

Porsche has announced that it has managed to find 9,072 customers for its Taycan all-electric car worldwide in the first three months of 2021. In comparison, the 911 Turbo maker sold just 1,391 units of the Taycan in the corresponding period a year ago. Needless to say, the lower sales a year back was also a direct reflection of the complications surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak across the world.

The Taycan electric car was also the third most sold model in Porsche's portfolio following the Macan and the 911 (in the respective order).

The German premium carmaker sold a total of 4,480 units of Taycan from January to June in 2020, and 6,464 units in the next 3 months. This sums up close to over 10,000 units sold in the first 9 months of 2020 and the next 10,000 units were achieved in just the next 3 months, a clear display of the strong demand of the Porsche's all-electric four-wheeler.

As far as Taycan's India launch is concerned, Porsche may bring the vehicle to the country this year (or next).

Meanwhile in India, Porsche continues to be one of the fastest-growing luxury car brands in the country. Porsche India informed in April 2021 that it has clocked its best quarter at the start of the year. The company said it has managed to deliver at least 154 cars in India between January and March, a jump of more than 50% compared to the first quarter of 2020. (More details here)