No more JTP cars, Tata Motors discontinues JV with Jayem Automotives

Tata Motors is discontinuing its joint venture with Jayem Automotives due to the challenges in the auto sector and the current Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted demand.

Tata Motors said on Saturday that the passenger car industry witnessed a challenging FY19-20, exacerbated with mandatory change in regulations and the current Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted the demand in this niche category of vehicles.

(Also Read: MG Motor India, Tata Power join hands to deploy superfast chargers for EVs)

"In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture," it said in a statement.

Tata Motors will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships, ensuring hassle free ownership.

Tata Motors on Saturday today informed the stock exchanges that it has signed an agreement to purchase the 50% shareholding of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (JTSV).

Further to this announcement, JTSV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, following the completion of the procedural requirements.

(Also Read: Tata AutoComp partners US firm to set up EV charging points in India)

JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors Ltd. and Jayem Automotives to develop high performance versions of TML passenger cars under the "JTP" Brand.

The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP that were launched in 2018, gained much appreciation for their styling and performance, forming a loyal follower base, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.