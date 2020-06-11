Tata AutoComp partners US firm to set up EV charging points in India

Tata AutoComp Systems on Thursday said it has tied up with US-based Tellus Power Green to set up electric vehicle charging stations in the country.

The auto component firm said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tellus Power to supply AC and DC fast chargers for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles.

"As part of Tata Group initiative, the company has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components for electric vehicles, as well as provide enabling systems for establishing charging infrastructure," Tata AutoComp MD Arvind Goel said in a statement.

The company has already established joint ventures for providing electric driveline as well as battery packs for passenger cars, commercial vehicles as well as fast developing two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India, he added.

Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various AC chargers from 3 kW to 11 kW size for home and residential complexes as well as DC fast chargers from 20 kW to 300 kW to meet the needs to charge various types of vehicles in public places such as office and commercial parking lots, Goel said.

"Thanks to this alliance, we can achieve the promotion of electric mobility in an efficient way and benefit more countries internationally," Tellus Power Green Global CEO Randhir Reddy said.

A part of Tata Group, Tata AutoComp provides products and services to Indian and global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as tier 1 suppliers.

The company has 36 manufacturing facilities spread across India and nine facilities spread across North America, Latin America, Europe and China.

