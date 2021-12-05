Nissan Z GT500 race car breaks cover, will compete in 2022 Super GT Series

Nissan Motor has collaborated with Nissan Motorsports International to unveil newly designed Z GT500 race car at Fuji International Speedway. The new track vehicle will participate in the Super GT Series starting with the 2022 season. Nissan's decision to participate in the tournament is a part of its efforts to transform its business.

Nissan has been a part of motorsports for a long time since the early 1970s when in the United States, the team clocked up straight wins at the SCCA C Production Series with the S30 240Z. Later in the 1990s, Nissan had multiple wins at the IMSA Series with the Z32 300ZX. It then participated in the JGTC/Super GT series with the Z33 in the 2000s, ultimately leading to a series championship.

(Also read | Nissan aims for the moon, unveils lunar rover concept with electric power)

The new Nissan Z GT500 race car takes design cues from the S30 240Z and the Z32 300ZX turbo and combines it with futuristic design.

Through its racing efforts, Nissan innovates vehicles designs in order to win the tournaments. “The Nissan Z GT500 symbolizes Nissan’s spirit of taking on challenges and bringing excitement to life," said COO Ashwani Gupta. The company's President and CEO of NISMO, Takao Katagiri, said, “We are entering the 2022 Super GT series with our all-new Nissan Z GT500 car and our huge passion for motorsports."

Nissan also recently unveiled a new single-seater racing car concept vehicle based on its all-electric Ariya. The concept project aims to explore how the powertrain of the Nissan Ariya road car could be used in a single-seater racing car chassis. The concept vehicle will act as a testbed for Nissan's future technological evolution.

The Ariya single-seater concept was recently presented at the Nissan Futures event by the company's senior vice president for global design - Alfonso Albaisa and the global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement - Juan Manuel Hoyos.