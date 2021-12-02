Nissan's new race car concept uses Ariya EV's powertrain in a motorsport package

Nissan Motor has revealed a new single-seater racing car concept vehicle based on its all-electric Ariya. The project aims to explore how the powertrain of the Nissan Ariya road car could be used in a single-seater racing car chassis. The concept vehicle will act as a testbed for Nissan's future technological evolution.

Similar Cars

The Ariya single-seater concept was presented at the Nissan Futures event by the company's senior vice president for global design - Alfonso Albaisa, and the global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement - Juan Manuel Hoyos. “This project can help bring excitement from the road to the race track, and also demonstrate Nissan’s expertise in transferring knowledge and technology from the race track to the road," said Hoyos.

(Also read | Nissan India sells 5,605 cars in November, Magnite remains car of the month)

With Nissan Ariya single-seater concept, the company intends to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package.

With Nissan Ariya single-seater concept, the company intends to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package. “Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry," said Albaisa. The concept vehicle is a combination of an all-electric powertrain, dual motors and an all-wheel drive system of the Ariya with a pure single seat racing chassis.

(Also read | Nissan reveals electric vehicle plan worth massive $18 billion)

The concept also takes design and styling inspiration from the road car. At the front, the concept vehicle gets an electrified and illuminated ‘V’ motion, just like the road car. Over at the side view, the design has been borrowed from Ariya’s fluid and efficient surfaces.

The development of the race car version of Ariya was also inspired by Nissan’s participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship where the carmaker races in the all-electric world championship. “Nissan competes in Formula E not only to race on track, but also to support the development of compelling electric vehicles for customers," said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director.