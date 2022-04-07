HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan To Help Nasa Design A New Lunar Rover With Autonomous Driving Technology

Nissan to help NASA design a new lunar rover with autonomous driving technology

Nissan has the ambition to develop a self-driving lunar rover for future Moon exploration missions.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2022, 01:42 PM
Nissan lunar rover prototype.
Nissan lunar rover prototype.
Nissan lunar rover prototype.
Nissan lunar rover prototype.

Nissan will work together with Sierra Space and Teledyne Brown Engineering to design a crewed Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) that will support future NASA exploration missions of the Moon. Nissan North America has said that the auto company will provide its production capabilities, automotive design expertise, autonomous driving technology and intelligent vehicle systems for the lunar rover. This lunar rover will be equipped with self-driving technology, said Nissan.

(Also read: Nissan aims for the moon, unveils lunar rover concept with electric power)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
NA
Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maarten Sierhuis, Alliance Global Director of Nissan’s Alliance Innovation Laboratory in Silicon Valley, California, said that Nissan's participation in this project allows for the extension of its industry’s technology and design capabilities to space technology, and vice versa. “With this partnership, we will explore possibilities of autonomy and teleoperations, power management systems, vehicle connectivity, and human-machine interface to help shape the future of intelligent lunar rovers. We then will translate these learnings from the LTV operating on the lunar surface back to earth," Sierhuis further added.

Interestingly, last year Nissan showcased a lunar rover concept with autonomous driving technology. The company clearly has the ambition to be a part of future Moon exploration missions.

Both Sierra Space and Teledyne have years of experience in extraterrestrial exploration missions. Teledyne has built the first lunar rover prototype in the 1960s for NASA and has performed payload operations and integration work for the US space agency for more than 40 years. This company will lead the project comprising the three firms. It will provide program management, engineering, manufacturing, integration, operations, and the power system for the vehicle.

Sierra Space on the other hand will provide the flight software, space-qualified mechanisms, communications, pointing, navigation, and timing for the LTV.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2022, 01:42 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan lunar rover
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi by 80 paise on Friday, increasing it by ₹4 per kg in the last few days.
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at ₹2.12 lakh
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh
Tesla to launch Texas Gigafactory tomorrow, the company's fifth Giga plant
Tesla to launch Texas Gigafactory tomorrow, the company's fifth Giga plant
EVs are not becoming cheaper anytime soon, demands could outstrip supply: Report
EVs are not becoming cheaper anytime soon, demands could outstrip supply: Report
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending
General Motors plans to resurrect Bolt EV with major advertisement spending

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city