The Nissan Terrano failed to receive the required BS 6 update and has now been removed from the company's official website.

It was launched back in 2013 in India and was built on the same platform as the Renault Duster. It was aimed to rival the likes of Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Creta. But the stiffened-up competition in the sub-compact SUV segment made its survival harder. On the top of that, lack of new features and styling updates further contributed to make it an aging product.

(Also Read: Nissan to retrench further in new plan to focus on US, Japan, China)

In terms of mechanicals, it sourced power from a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which delivered 103 PS/148 Nm, as well as a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel which was available in two states of tune - 84 PS / 200 Nm and 109 PS / 245 Nm. Its transmission options included a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

After the departure of Nissan Terrano, Kicks BS 6 will remain the only SUV in the company's line-up, of course, until Nissan's 'compact-SUV' aka Magnite arrives later this year.

As recently leaked via a marketing document, the upcoming Kicks BS 6 will be the most powerful SUV of its segment. It will employ an updated BS 6 HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine along with a new HR13 1.3-litre DDT engine. The SUV will be made available in four trims - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants.

(Also Read: Nissan plans to restart output at UK's biggest car factory in June)

Nissan will initiate its bookings from May 15th. In terms of pricing it is expected to start somewhere in between ₹9.75-10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a Kicks facelift in the making, but it is still a year away from India launch. (Read more about it here)