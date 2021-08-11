Nissan teases its upcoming Z sports car ahead of official debut next week

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor will officially take the covers off the new generation Z sport car during a global unveiling on August 17. Ahead of the official debut, Nissan has teased, probably for the last time, the upcoming Z sports car on social media platform.

Nissan had first showcased the Z sports car back in September last year as the Z Proto concept vehicle. 2021 Nissan Z was originally planned to break cover on August 17 to coincide with the now-cancelled New York Auto Show. Instead, Nissan will go for a virtual event to showcase the seventh generation Z sports car.

The teaser video shared by Nissan showcases the Z sports car in silhouette, with only the headlights visible. It shows that Nissan is unlikely to change the iconic half-circle headlights seen earlier in the Fairlady Z car from the 1960s.