The 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV, or what India knows as Nissan X-Trail SUV, had its first teaser revealed in the USA, despite several photos already leaked. The medium-sized SUV of the Japanese brand will have a worldwide premier on June 15.

The production of the new Nissan X-Trail will start before the end of this year and is likely to be available in Latin American and US markets before the end of the year.

However, it is still not confirmed whether the Japanese carmaker will hold a simultaneous launch of the new X-Trail SUV as thought earlier.

Nissan had earlier teased that it will bring out 12 new models by 2021, which included the latest generation X-Trail among other upcoming Nissan models like Ariya electric SUV, Z coupe, pickup truck Frontier and Qashqai.

Over the past few months, leaks around the 2021 Nissan X-Trail have been constant. Recently, an Instagram user revealed the details of the SUV without any camouflage, giving away key design details and changes that could be a part of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail SUV.

Leaked patent sketches, spy photos and renders so far had given an idea about how the new 2021 Nissan X-Trail will look like. The SUV promises to be more efficient, connected and secure, in addition to a more attractive and expressive design. Comparing it with what Nissan has teased, it seems the design matches with the one shown in the leaks.

The Nissan Rogue 2021 is expected to be launched in the American market with a large 2.5-litre engine that can produce 190 horsepower as standard for most versions.

The SUV is also likely to have the 2.0 VC Turbo, which will be included in the top-of-the-line variant. The engines in the new Rogue SUV are likely to be mated to the CVT XTronic gearbox. In addition, the SUV is also likely to have a hybrid version in the X-Trail Hybrid model.