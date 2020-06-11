Nissan Ariya, the carmaker's first all-electric SUV, will be on sale before the end of the year. This has been confirmed by the European division of the Japanese carmaker. The Ariya electric SUV will start reaching customers in 2021.

The Nissan Ariya will be a global production model, which will be sold in both Europe and Japan, also passing through China and the United States. This will coincide with Nissan's new generation Qashqai which is also expected to go on sale around the same time.

Gianluca de Ficchy, CEO of Nissan Europe, has confirmed the arrival of the model in an interview saying, "The Ariya will be a very important model in crossovers." He also said that Ariya will be presented in July worldwide, and that is scheduled for sale before the end of the year in Europe.

First showcased as a prototype in 2019, Nissan took the covers off Ariya at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The Ariya is more of a crossover hatch which claims to have a range of around 300 miles (480 kms).

With sharp lines, futuristic curve plates and a steady stand, the Ariya is quite the looker but Nissan is highlighting its capabilities - both drive and convenience - to make a solid case for the car which could hit the production line by 2021. For starters, the Ariya will be an all-wheel drive (AWD), will make use of regenerative braking to conserve and resupply power, and to take on the likes of Tesla Model 3, features ProPilot 2.0 which would make it reasonably capable of driving itself.

Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 system essentially promises to have a car capable of automatic emergency braking, detecting pedestrians, issue lane departure warning and have adaptive cruise control. It largely means that the driver will need to closely monitor the car even though it engages a 'hands off' mode.

The Ariya will be powered by two electric motors , one per axle, and ensuring power transmission through the new all-wheel drive system "e-4orce" special for electric cars . The acceleration, braking stability and is controlled from the system and its function vectoring torque distributing the right amount at each wheel.