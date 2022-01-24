HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction

Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction

Nissan aims to use this innovation in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 10:21 AM
The new innovation comes as part of Nissan's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. (REUTERS)
The new innovation comes as part of Nissan's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. (REUTERS)

Japanese auto manufacturer Nissan has developed a new material in collaboration with the Tokyo Institute of Technology, which is claimed to help the automaker to reduce CO2 emission. The material is christened as photon upconversion (UC) and it is claimed to improve the efficiency of artificial photosynthesis that will split water into oxygen and hydrogen.

Nissan aims to use this hydrogen with CO2 to produce raw compounds like olefins for resins. These resins would be used in future Nissan cars.

(Also Read: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week)

The car brand claims that it plans to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the life cycle of its products by 2050. This new technology will contribute to Nissan’s aims by enhancing the use of CO2 as a raw material, which can reduce its dependence on fossil fuels in the manufacturing of resins and other products.

Resin is vehemently used in the automotive industry as fillers and adhesive on the body of vehicles. It works with a variety of surfaces including plastics, fibreglass, metals and wood.

Nissan claims the newly developed UC solids convert presently wasted long-wavelength light into short-wavelength light, which can be used in a variety of artificial photosynthesis applications. The new UC materials are stable solids that can continue to function even when oxygen is present.

The latest innovation comes in line with the automaker's strategy to achieve carbon neutrality across all operations. The automaker has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across all operations and products by 2050. By the early 2030s Nissan aims to offer all its new vehicles as electrified in key markets. A part of this carbon neutrality achieving strategy is extracting raw materials sustainably from end-of-life vehicles and other recyclable resources. The UC is expected to play a key role in that.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan carbon emission
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe
Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city