Nissan has released the first teaser for the new, and first, electric SUV - the Ariya. The teaser image does not reveal much about the SUV, but reveals the LED light signature on one of the headlights.

Nissan Ariya will make a world premier in July, and the Japanese carmaker has confirmed it by also advancing the relevant teaser.

Ariya will be the Nissan’s first zero-emission SUV, positioning itself as one more alternative to the successful LEAF and positioned at the height of the Qashqai. The design of the headlight cluster matches with the concept version of the Ariya electric SUV.

Earlier, the company had conformed that Nissan Ariya will be on sale before the end of the year. The Ariya electric SUV will start reaching customers in 2021.

First showcased as a prototype in 2019, Nissan took the covers off Ariya at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The Ariya is more of a crossover hatch which claims to have a range of around 300 miles (480 kms).

With sharp lines, futuristic curve plates and a steady stand, the Ariya is quite the looker but Nissan is highlighting its capabilities - both drive and convenience - to make a solid case for the car which could hit the production line by 2021. For starters, the Ariya will be an all-wheel drive (AWD), will make use of regenerative braking to conserve and resupply power, and to take on the likes of Tesla Model 3, features ProPilot 2.0 which would make it reasonably capable of driving itself.

Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 system essentially promises to have a car capable of automatic emergency braking, detecting pedestrians, issue lane departure warning and have adaptive cruise control. It largely means that the driver will need to closely monitor the car even though it engages a 'hands off' mode.

The Ariya will be powered by two electric motors , one per axle, and ensuring power transmission through the new all-wheel drive system "e-4orce" special for electric cars . The acceleration, braking stability and is controlled from the system and its function vectoring torque distributing the right amount at each wheel.