Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross spotted in wild, reveals massive makeover

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is among the premium crossovers in the country, but the car has been unable to grab a strong foothold in the domestic market despite being here for a long time. Now, the automaker is working on a new generation model that will be unveiled on November 25 and is likely to go on sale sometime next year.

Similar Cars

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bullish on CNG models, aims to double CNG car sales this fiscal)

The new generation S-Cross has been spotted in the wild, sans any camouflage, giving us a clear view of the upcoming car. The front fascia of the crossover looks completely different from the existing model in the Indian market. It gets a revised and larger black mesh front grille with a sleek chrome humanity line connecting the revised headlamps that gets projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.

The front bumper appears similar to the existing model. However, there would be some distinctive elements that will make it separate from the current S-Cross. The side profile of the crossover too appears identical to the current model. The spy shot reveals that the next generation crossover will come with turn indicator integrated body-coloured ORVMs, black lower body cladding, black glass area.

As the spy shot suggests, the next-generation Suzuki S-Cross appears more SUV-0ish than the current model. The interior and technical specifications of the upcoming next-generation Suzuki S-Cross are yet to be revealed. Expect a host of design and feature updates inside the cabin. Also, it is likely to get a 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki is still tight-lipped about the launch of the next-generation S-Cross in India. However, it could be launched here in an attempt to grab a larger chunk in the UV segment that has been bulging fast in India. The current S-Cross is sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail chain Nexa. Expect the new model too to be sold through Nexa once it launches here.