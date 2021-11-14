Maruti Suzuki bullish on CNG models, aims to double CNG car sales this fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce CNG trims across its product range as it remains bullish on the long-term prospect of CNG models amid sky-high prices of motor fuels and a drop in diesel car sales. The company also plans to almost double its sales of CNG cars this fiscal with the expansion of its sales network.

The carmaker, which sold around 1.62 lakh CNG cars last fiscal year, is also counting on the rapid expansion of CNG dispensing outlets across the country. It plans to sell around three lakh CNG car units this fiscal. "Out of 15 brands we sell, CNG option is available in just seven models. We are trying to bring CNG options in rest of the portfolio," The company's Senior Executive Director - Sales and Marketing, Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers CNG versions in Alto, S-presso, WagonR, Eeco, TourS, Ertiga and Super Carry. It is now gearing up to launch a CNG version of the recently introduced all-new Celerio.

Maruti Suzuki currently leads the CNG space in the country by a distance, with over 85 per cent market share in the segment. Out of 1.9 lakh units with CNG vehicles sold in the country last fiscal, over 1.6 lakh units were from the carmaker. The company aims to further increase its CNG sales in the country with an enhanced product range.

Further Elaborating on the uptick in preference for CNG vehicles in the country, Srivastava said that Indian customers are very sensitive towards running costs of their cars. "That is where CNG cars come in, there is so much demand for CNG cars right now," he added.

He noted that CNG car sales are also growing as new cities are getting added to the CNG gas distribution network. "There used to be only 1,400 filling stations, now the figure has crossed 3,300 mark and is slated to touch 8,700 mark in next 1.5 years," he said. By 2025, the figure could touch 10,000-mark.

(with inputs from PTI)