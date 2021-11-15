Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross: Key highlights known so far

Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross: Key highlights known so far1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2021, 11:08 AM IST
The next-generation S-Cross comes with a host of updates across the exterior.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been in business in India for quite some time. Despite the high demand for SUVs and crossovers, the S-Cross has been unable to grab a fair share of the market pie. Sold as a premium crossover through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa retail network, S-Cross couldn't see success as its siblings in the UV segment Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.
Now, Suzuki is working on a new generation S-Cross that is scheduled to be unveiled on November 25. Expect it to go on sale sometime in early 2022. While Maruti Suzuki is tight-lipped about the next-generation S-Cross' launch in India, expect it to hit the Indian shores as well.
The crossover has been already spotted in the wild and Suzuki has teased its headlamp design as well. The next-generation S-Cross appears to have received a host of updates over the existing model. Here are some key highlights the new S-Cross gets.
Redesigned headlamps
Next-generation Suzuki S-Cross gets sharper and crisp looking headlamps with multi-LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. The new headlamps appear completely different from the curvy light cluster of the outgoing model.
New front grille
The next-generation Suzuki S-Cross crossover gets a completely revised front grille. It appears larger and bolder than the outgoing model. Also, the black mesh pattern too is different from the current grille, which has vertical slats. There is a sleek chrome embellished humanity line at the upper part of the grille connecting the headlamps. The new generation S-Cross' grille appears similar to what XL6 and new Ertiga has.
Similar side profile
The upcoming new generation S-Cross' side profile appears identical to the current model. It gets body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, black lower side body cladding. Even the alloy wheel designs too are likely to remain similar to the current model.
Updated rear profile
The rear profile of the next-generation Suzuki S-Cross comes with a revised design. It gets a fluid looking tailgate with a shiny strip that connects the LED taillights. The taillights too look different than the current model. The sculpted rear profile gets a black bumper.
Silver faux skid plates
Both front and rear bumpers of the next-generation S-Cross come with silver-coloured faux skid plates adding boldness to the crossover.