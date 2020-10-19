Next-gen Hyundai i20 reaches dealerships in India, launch expected soon

Hyundai is gearing up for the launch of an all-new i20 which will replace the current-gen model. The next-gen car has already been revealed in the international market and a performance-spec i20 N Line has also broken cover recently.

After several public sightings, the heavily updated premium hatchback has started reaching Indian dealerships, as the latest spy image suggests.

(Also Read: Hyundai forms Special Relief Task Force for flood-hit customers in Hyderabad)

It is no news that the next-gen i20 will be a fairly sharper and aggressive looking model featuring Hyundai's latest design theme. It is set to use more intimidating styling elements such as broader front grille, sharper front lights, DRLs, Z-shaped tail lights, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, triangular housing for fog lamps, faux rear diffuser, sportier bumpers and silhouette. All these design updates will make the model a much more up-market product in comparison to the current car.

The new i20 (international-spec) gets a segment-first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes seamlessly merged with the instrument console. The latter is also a 10.25-inch unit. (More details here)

The all-new i20 will be a fairly sharper and aggressive looking model featuring Hyundai's latest design theme.

For driver's convenience, the infotainment system now comes mounted on to the top of the dashboard, facing towards the driver. Some of the key connectivity and entertainment features on the infotainment system include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity and new connected car solutions including Hyundai Live services, Blue Link app services, voice recognition and more services.The Euro-spec i20 also gets a wireless charging pad and an optional Bose audio system featuring eight speakers.

(Also Read: Hyundai's new Singapore hub may make up to 30,000 electric cars a year)

In India, the 2021 i20 is expected to be introduced in three engine configurations: a 1.2-litre MPi unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDi unit and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit. It will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Renault Clio.