After a series of teaser images, Toyota Yaris facelift has finally broken cover in the Philippines. It is the second major update to the Yaris sedan since the current-gen's introduction in the ASEAN region in 2013.

The Yaris is known by the name 'Vios' in the Philippines. The newly updated model will likely be launched in other markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan in the time to come.

The facelifted Yaris has adopted new evolutionary changes at the front fascia such as classier looking full LED headlamps, bigger secondary airdam, and a more Lexus-inspired grille contributing to a sharper look. The bumper now also houses new L-shaped foglights enclosures. The rear section has no significant changes and has been carried over as is.

Inside, the Yaris has received a newly updated infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the other hand, other features such as roof-mounted AC vents, automatic climate control, sunroof, etc., have been carried over from the pre-facelift model. It also has retained its existing cabin and dash layout without any notable revisions.

Toyota Yaris facelift pictured.

Some of its key safety features include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, keyless entry with push button start, vehicle stability control, cruise control, Eco and Sport engine modes, and more.

In terms of mechanicals, the Philippines-spec Yaris facelift continues along with the same 97 PS, 1.3-litre and 105 PS, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine options. Its transmission options include either a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic.

Since the mid-sized sedan segment is turning hot with the launch of new-gen Honda City and the facelifted Hyundai Verna, it's time that Toyota should introduce the facelifted Yaris in India soon. Though a minor update may not bring any radical changes to the overall sales figures for the Yaris, but it certainly will help the company to pull out greater sales.