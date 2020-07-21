Toyota Motor Corp. won’t hold media briefings for its fiscal first- and third-quarter results this year as the automaker reviews its procedures following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese company, which was recently surpassed by Tesla Inc. as the world’s most valuable carmaker by market capitalization, will hold press conferences for half- and full-year results, spokeswoman Kayo Doi said. Toyota hasn’t made decisions about briefings beyond this fiscal year.

Prior to the outbreak, Toyota executives regularly briefed reporters every quarter. The company held its latest briefing, in May, as well as its annual shareholders meeting in June, online because of the pandemic and social-distancing measures.

Toyota is scheduled to announce results for the fiscal first quarter that ended June on August 6.

