Nissan has launched the new Rogue SUV, the global version of X-Trail, through a digital premier today. This is the first model upgrade for Rogue in seven years.

The all-new Rogue crossover is the first of five new or redesigned Nissan models that will enter production in the next year. It follows Altima, Versa, Sentra and TITAN, which were all recently redesigned.

"The all-new Rogue was purposefully designed to meet all of the needs of today's young families," said Mike Coleman, senior vice president, Nissan US Marketing and Sales. "Rogue is playing to win in the midsize crossover game with the ideal mix of expressive design, advanced technology, safety, comfort and versatility."

Compared to the predecessor, the overall length is 38 mm longer, the width is the same, and the overall height is 5 mm lower.

The front grille has the V-motif, which is a signature of the Nissan SUV, and the headlights have been renovated to a fearless image with thin and slender LEDs.

The side view follows the shape of the front and rear glass from the predecessor, while the resin parts are used for the wheel arch, and the side step creates a splendid appearance.

The rear view also used the predecessor as a motif, and emphasised the condensed feeling by downsizing the rear combination light.

The interior has changed significantly from its predecessor, and has a high-class, high-quality feel that competes with the Harrier and Lexus RX.

The all-new Rogue has the most standard safety technologies in its class, and is the latest Nissan model to feature Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the entire lineup.





The dashboard combines a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, the largest 10.8-inch heads-up display in its class, and a 9.0-inch touch screen.

The engine however will be carried over unchanged. It will be the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder making 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque and will come mated to a CVT.

As in previous generations, Rogue will be offered in well-equipped S, SV and SL grade levels. For 2021, a new Platinum grade is added, featuring quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, the full 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard meter display, head-up display, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, Bose Premium Audio System, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation and more.

The Rogue will go on sale in fall this year and will likely start at a higher price compared to the current car.