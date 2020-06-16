In Pics: Nissan X-Trail SUV arrives in new avatar 9 Photos . Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 02:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk Nissan has launched the new Rogue SUV, the global version of X-Trail, through a digital premier today. This is the first model upgrade for Rogue in seven years. 1/9The new Nissan Rogue SUV gets major changes in design and technology, but is offered with the same old 2.5-litre engine. 2/9Compared to the predecessor, the overall length is 38 mm longer, the width is the same, and the overall height is 5 mm lower. 3/9The front grille has the V-motif, which is a signature of the Nissan SUV, and the headlights have been renovated to a fearless image with thin and slender LEDs. 4/9The side view follows the shape of the front and rear glass from the predecessor, while the resin parts are used for the wheel arch, and the side step creates a splendid appearance. 5/9The rear view also used the predecessor as a motif, and emphasised the condensed feeling by downsizing the rear combination light. 6/9Five drive modes are available with Rogue All-Wheel Drive models – Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport. 7/9On the inside, the SUV offers heated front and rear seats, heated outside mirrors and heated steering wheel – along with two-driver memory seat. 8/9The dashboard combines a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, the largest 10.8-inch heads-up display in its class, and a 9.0-inch touch screen. 9/9In the rear, a split one-touch fold-down seat with an available remote fold feature provides versatile cargo capability.