In Pics: Nissan X-Trail SUV arrives in new avatar

Updated: 16 Jun 2020, 02:30 PM IST
  • Nissan has launched the new Rogue SUV, the global version of X-Trail, through a digital premier today. This is the first model upgrade for Rogue in seven years.
The new Nissan Rogue SUV gets major changes in design and technology, but is offered with the same old 2.5-litre engine.
1/9The new Nissan Rogue SUV gets major changes in design and technology, but is offered with the same old 2.5-litre engine.
Compared to the predecessor, the overall length is 38 mm longer, the width is the same, and the overall height is 5 mm lower.
2/9Compared to the predecessor, the overall length is 38 mm longer, the width is the same, and the overall height is 5 mm lower.
The front grille has the V-motif, which is a signature of the Nissan SUV, and the headlights have been renovated to a fearless image with thin and slender LEDs.
3/9The front grille has the V-motif, which is a signature of the Nissan SUV, and the headlights have been renovated to a fearless image with thin and slender LEDs.
The side view follows the shape of the front and rear glass from the predecessor, while the resin parts are used for the wheel arch, and the side step creates a splendid appearance.
4/9The side view follows the shape of the front and rear glass from the predecessor, while the resin parts are used for the wheel arch, and the side step creates a splendid appearance.
The rear view also used the predecessor as a motif, and emphasised the condensed feeling by downsizing the rear combination light.
5/9The rear view also used the predecessor as a motif, and emphasised the condensed feeling by downsizing the rear combination light.
Five drive modes are available with Rogue All-Wheel Drive models – Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport.
6/9Five drive modes are available with Rogue All-Wheel Drive models – Off-road, Snow, Standard, Eco and Sport.
On the inside, the SUV offers heated front and rear seats, heated outside mirrors and heated steering wheel – along with two-driver memory seat.
7/9On the inside, the SUV offers heated front and rear seats, heated outside mirrors and heated steering wheel – along with two-driver memory seat.
The dashboard combines a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, the largest 10.8-inch heads-up display in its class, and a 9.0-inch touch screen.
8/9The dashboard combines a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, the largest 10.8-inch heads-up display in its class, and a 9.0-inch touch screen.
In the rear, a split one-touch fold-down seat with an available remote fold feature provides versatile cargo capability.
9/9In the rear, a split one-touch fold-down seat with an available remote fold feature provides versatile cargo capability.
