New Mercedes-AMG SL roadster's interior gets electrically adjustable touchscreen

Mercedes-AMG has given an insight into the interior of its new SL roadster that emanates sheer opulence and has been packed with features. The cabin features fine materials and driver-focused cockpit including an adjustable central display in the centre console.

Mercedes is touting the interior of the new SL roadster to be designed on the lines of 'hyperanalogue' - a mix of analogue geometry and digital world. One such example is the fully digital instrument cluster, which is integrated into a three-dimensional visor. The 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen comes in a portrait format and can be adjusted electrically into a more vertical position to avoid reflections caused by sunlight. The MBUX infotainment system offers a choice of several specific display styles and different modes.

The cabin features a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster screen with an aviation-inspired design. The symmetrical panel is designed as a sculptural, powerful wing and structured into an upper and lower section. It gets four newly developed, galvanised turbine nozzles. The screen is integrated into a high-tech visor and this prevents reflections caused by sunlight.

The centre console that houses the infotainment screen is a metallic panel that breaks through the leather surfaces at the front and rear. It also houses NACA air intake signature that seamlessly transitions into the touchscreen. Similar to the centre console, the surfaces in the doors also develop fluidly from the instrument panel. The pull handle is also designed in the same way as the centre console. Further, Burmester loudspeakers in real metal are integrated into the doors.

With redesigned dimensional concept featuring 2+2 seat configuration, the cabin offers more function and space than before. The seats get Sculptural design with headrests integrated into the backrest. The rear seats offer space for people up to 1.50 metres tall. When not in use, the rear seat space can be used for additional luggage storage. There is also a draught-stop function that can protect front seat passengers from draughts at the back of the neck.

Customers are offered variety for seat covers including single or two-tone nappa leather, elegant nappa Style leather with diamond stitching and sporty combination of nappa leather with Dinamica Race microfibre and contrasting top stitching in yellow or red.