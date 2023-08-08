New Hyundai Santa Fe to officially debut on August 10, more details to reveal

Even though Hyundai has already revealed the new Santa Fe SUV , there are many details still unknown. The South Korean automaker is ready to officially showcase the new Hyundai Santa Fe on August 10. Also, it is expected to reveal a host of details about the car as well. While the automaker previously unveiled the exterior and interior design elements of the new Santa Fe, on August 10, it is expected to reveal details about the specification.

Speaking about the new Hyundai Santa Fe, it looks radically different compared to its previous iteration. It comes as a major departure from the current generation of Santa Fe's design. The next-generation Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a squared-off and boxy look. It also features funky H motifs on the LED headlamps, something we have seen in the new Hyundai Exter that was launched in India a few weeks ago. The SUV could come available in multiple wheel size options, measuring between 18-21 inches, which will seat under the squared-off wheel arches.

The copper-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe that was revealed online featured 2.5T and HTRAC badges, which probably hint at a turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and an all-wheel drive powertrain. The current generation Hyundai Santa Fe is available with both turbocharged and non-turbocharged 2.5-litre engines. Also, there are hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV. Expect the new generation SUV too to come with a wide range of powertrain options. The auto manufacturer is likely to reveal these details on August 10.

Inside the cabin, the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe will come carrying the band's fresh cabin styling language. There will be a large touchscreen infotainment system complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. Expect multi-zone automatic climate control, and wireless phone charging in the centre console to be there among other features.

