2024 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled, takes design inspiration from Exter

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the 2024 iteration of Santa Fe in the global market. The SUV has been radically redesigned as it enters its fifth generation. This is the first full redesign since 2018 and more details about the SUV will be released in August. As of now, Hyundai has not announced whether they will be bringing the new Santa Fe to India or not. The model was discontinued in the Indian market back in 2017.

From the pictures, it can be seen that the new Santa Fe is a lot more boxy and bold. There are H-shaped lighting elements in the front as well as at the rear. These elements are there to reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem. Both bumpers are all-new and squared-off. The bonnet is quite flat and has creases.

From the side, Santa Fe looks huge. Hyundai says that the wheelbase has been lengthened to accommodate the roofline. There are pronounced wheel arches that are filled with 21-inch wheels. At the rear, the tailgate seems quite large with horizontal tail lights and ‘Santa Fe’ is spelt out on the tailgate. There are roof rails on offer as well but it is not known whether they are functional or not.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks quite bold and boxy as compared to previous generation.

Hyundai says that the new Santa Fe packs in enough space for outdoor activities such as camping. The fully foldable second and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. The interior design emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design applied to the dashboard and air vents to enhance the sense of openness.

Some of the features that Hyundai has revealed are a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Apart from this, there will be bright-coloured seats and a headliner to open a sense of airiness. There will be soft-touch wood and Nappa leather seats.

The new SUV also incorporates several sustainable materials. The suede headliner, car mats, and second-and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.

First Published Date: