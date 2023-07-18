HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Unveiled, Takes Design Inspiration From Exter

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled, takes design inspiration from Exter

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the 2024 iteration of Santa Fe in the global market. The SUV has been radically redesigned as it enters its fifth generation. This is the first full redesign since 2018 and more details about the SUV will be released in August. As of now, Hyundai has not announced whether they will be bringing the new Santa Fe to India or not. The model was discontinued in the Indian market back in 2017.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 09:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2024 Santa Fe comes with 21-inch wheels on the side with pronounced wheel arches.
The 2024 Santa Fe comes with 21-inch wheels on the side with pronounced wheel arches.

From the pictures, it can be seen that the new Santa Fe is a lot more boxy and bold. There are H-shaped lighting elements in the front as well as at the rear. These elements are there to reinterpret Hyundai's 'H' emblem. Both bumpers are all-new and squared-off. The bonnet is quite flat and has creases.

From the side, Santa Fe looks huge. Hyundai says that the wheelbase has been lengthened to accommodate the roofline. There are pronounced wheel arches that are filled with 21-inch wheels. At the rear, the tailgate seems quite large with horizontal tail lights and ‘Santa Fe’ is spelt out on the tailgate. There are roof rails on offer as well but it is not known whether they are functional or not.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks quite bold and boxy as compared to previous generation.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks quite bold and boxy as compared to previous generation.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks quite bold and boxy as compared to previous generation.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe looks quite bold and boxy as compared to previous generation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hyundai says that the new Santa Fe packs in enough space for outdoor activities such as camping. The fully foldable second and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. The interior design emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, with an H-motif design applied to the dashboard and air vents to enhance the sense of openness.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Some of the features that Hyundai has revealed are a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Apart from this, there will be bright-coloured seats and a headliner to open a sense of airiness. There will be soft-touch wood and Nappa leather seats.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features and specs compared

The new SUV also incorporates several sustainable materials. The suede headliner, car mats, and second-and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.