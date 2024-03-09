HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Ford Endeavour & Ranger Spotted At Chennai Port, Interior Spied

New Ford Endeavour & Ranger spotted at Chennai Port, interior spied

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2024, 19:25 PM
More images of the new Ford Endeavour SUV and Ford Ranger pickup have emerged online, showing the interior this time, hinting at an imminent arrival o
...
Ford Endeavour Ranger Spied
Ford Endeavour Ranger Spied
The new-gen Ford Endeavour and Ranger were spied on at the Chennai port recently, fuelling rumours of the American automaker's return

The chatter around Ford’s return to the Indian market doesn’t seem to dying down. While the automaker is yet to officially make any announcement, rumours are rife that the American auto giant is planning for a comeback in 2025 and will start its new innings with the Endeavour (Everest in other markets) and Ranger models. Both models were recently spotted completely undisguised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and now more images of the SUV and pickup have emerged online, showing its interior.

The images appear to be from the Chennai port where the Ford Endeavour and Ranger seemingly landed before they were ferried to the company’s facility on flat-bed trucks. Both the new Endeavour and Ranger seen in the spy shots are right-hand drive models. While the Endeavour was a Ford staple, the Ranger never went on sale in India. That said, with the market maturing and the arrival of models like the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, Ford could consider bringing the pick-up this time.

Also Read : Endeavour to Mach-E: 5 Ford cars we would like to see in India

The spy images offer a glimpse at the interior of both offerings. The cabin gets soft-touch plastics, leather upholstered seats, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, electrically adjustable front seats, ADAS and more. The features are available on the international version and it is likely that most of these features will be available on the India-spec model.

The new Ford Endeavour and Ranger are based on the T6 ladder-on-frame construction. Engine options will include the 2.0-litre diesel with a single turbo producing 180 bhp and 420 Nm, while the twin-turbo version churns out 210 bhp and 500 Nm. Expect to see the SUV and pick-up available with manual and automatic transmission choices.

It needs to be seen if Ford opts to bring the utility vehicles as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) or fully built units. The Endeavour’s return will bring back the age-old rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, while also taking on the MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X. That said, we still await an official announcement from the automaker.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2024, 19:25 PM IST
TAGS: Hilux Ford Everest Ford Ranger Ford India 2025 Ford Endeavour Ford India

