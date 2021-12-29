New Audi Q7 India launch in January 2022

Audi India is all set to commence the new year 2022 with a bang. The company has announced that it will be launching the new second-generation Q7 facelift car in January 2022. The car has also started arriving at the company dealerships in India.

With the latest update, Audi has introduced a slew of cosmetic updates to the exterior profile of the car. The new Q7 now gets a remastered front-end featuring a new face which is now in line with the latest Audi Q family range. In detail, the company has blessed the car with new signature daytime running lights, redesigned grille with a chrome frame adjoining Matrix LED headlamps. Additionally, there is also a new bumper with larger air inlets. The new Q7 also gets fresh set of alloy wheels along with tweaked LED rear lights with chrome trim.

Under the hood, the car is most likely to be plonked with a new 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine which is likely to come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine is like to produce 335 bhp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The facelifted SUV is also likely to come kitted with a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The luxury carmaker has already started assembling the new Q7 at its plant (SAVWIPL) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra earlier this month. When launched, the new Audi Q7 is likely to compete against the likes of the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery.