At a time when social distancing is widely advised as one of the best ways to stay safe against Covid-19 disease, getting cars repaired while minimising human interaction is fast emerging as a tough challenge. It is also why companies are looking at novel ways to address this challenge and Mazda may have the perfect solution - photo-based price quote service.

Mazda in the UK has launched its photo-based price quote service to assist customers looking at getting their cars repaired. While it does not completely eliminate the prospect of human interaction, it covers over a crucial step of having to drive the vehicle to the workshop for a price quote on the repairs. The service is free of cost and requires a customer to upload photos of the damage to his or her vehicle on the Mazda website. An authorised technician then examines the damage through these photos and provides the cost involved and the estimated time it would take to get the repair done - all without the need for face-to-face interaction.

Mazda claims that the service not only ensures that people won't have to drive to the workshops immediately but also adds to the convenience as he or she can stay at home and get a repair cost and time estimate. Once the lockdown in the country is lifted, the customer can drive the vehicle or have it picked up for the necessary repairs. Additionally, it could also help customers prepare the money required for the repairs or get in touch with the insurance company, much ahead of actually getting the cars repaired.

Going online is an option that many car makers around the world are fast looking at. Sales channels on the web are being boosted to ensure that prospective customers can get nearly the same experience and knowledge about a car that they would get if they visit a showroom. Paper-less processing and other such details could further simplify the car-buying process.

In India, for example, Hyundai, Tata and a few other companies have brought several of their dealerships under a singular sales channel and are also offering home deliver services for the new purchases.

In a fast-changing world emerging from the Covid-19 threat, these measures could well turn out to be the 'new normal.'