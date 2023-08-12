More powerful 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport launched in Thailand

Toyota Thailand has introduced the 2023 Fortuner SUV range in the market bringing both prominent and subtle updates to the popular offering. The 2023 Toyota Fortuner is sold in three variants - Leader, Legender and GR Sport - and it’s the latter that gets a significant update in the form of a power bump. The 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport now packs more power and torque from its 2.8-litre diesel engine, setting it apart from the lineup.

The 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport’s 2.8-litre diesel motor now produces 221 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. That’s about 19.7 bhp and 50 Nm more than the outgoing Fortuner GR Sport sold in Thailand. The oil burner is paired with only 6-speed manual transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Four Wheel Drive (4WD).

The 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport gets larger 20-inch wheels, monotube dampers, as well as GR-branded sports seats and key fob

Furthermore, the 2023 Toyota Fortuner range gets new features including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s also TPMS as standard, while the entry-level Leader trim gets wireless charging this time. The sportier GR Sport variant gets upgrades in the form of new monotube dampers, GR-specific brakes, and larger 20-inch alloy wheels. The cabin is further spruced up with aluminium-finished pedals, GR-branded sports seats, a key fob and the start/stop button. The Fortuner GR-Sport also gets Toyota Safety Sense bringing a suite of safety aids to the SUV.

The Toyota Fortuner is manufactured in Thailand and so, prices are much more affordable starting from 1.939 million Baht (approx. ₹46 lakh). The model arrives in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and so, there’s a good chance Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will bring the more powerful Fortuner to the market in the near future. This certainly will make the enthusiasts happy who demand more from the SUV.

That said, the current generation Fortuner is moving towards the end of its lifecycle with the new generation expected to make its global debut by late 2024. The new offering is expected to continue with the ladder-on-frame construction but will sport a new design language, an upmarket interior and a new range of powertrain options. The next-gen Fortuner will arrive with strong and mild-hybrid engine options. It needs to be seen as to which ones make it to the Indian market.

