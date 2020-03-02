Mohanlal buys Toyota Vellfire MPV priced at 79.5 lakh

Celebrated actor Mohanlal recently took delivery of a Toyota Vellfire MPV which was launched in India last week. The veteran of Malayalam film industry took delivery of the vehicle in Kerala.

Mohanlal took delivery of Vellfire in a small ceremony marked to hand over the keys of the vehicle.





Toyota launched Vellfire just last week and the vehicle joins a several MPVs across varying price brackets to now do the rounds on Indian roads. It is an imposing vehicle and measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, is 1,950 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Under the hood is a 2.5-litre petrol motor with parallel-hybrid technology courtesy two independent electric motors. The MPV belts out maximum power of 117 Ps and has peak torque figures of 198 Nm. It has a claimed mileage of 16.35 kmpl.

The Vellfire offers a lot many luxury features - apart from sheer space - on the inside. There are two sunroofs, three-zone climate control, 13-inch roof mounted entertainment unit and leather upholstery. The middle-row receives special treatment and has electronically-powered ottomans for additional leg support, power-adjustable seats which have heating and cooling functionality and fold-away tables. The passenger seat at the front also gets an electronically-powered ottoman and has heating and cooling functionality. There is also a 16-colour ambient lighting on the roof.

Toyota's latest offering in the country goes up against the V-Class Elite from Mercedes Benz which was launched at ₹ ₹1.10 crore. Kia also recently launched the Carnival MPV which is priced at ₹24.95 lakh.