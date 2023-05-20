MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition unveiled; celebrates the last manual gearbox

The next generation MINI Cooper will be only electric and before that version arrives, the automaker has decided to bid farewell to the current generation model with the special John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition. The new MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is restricted to just 999 examples worldwide and will be offered only with a manual gearbox. With the next generation MINI set to be only electric, the current generation version also marks the end of the manual transmission on the hatchback.

The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Limited Edition is targeted at enthusiasts, given how manual gearboxes are already a rarity in the western part of the world and will be nearly obsolete in the electric era. The 1to6 Edition, as the name suggests, will come with only a 6-speed manual gearbox and a host of cosmetic enhancements to help differentiate it better.

The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition gets a unique pattern for the stripe as well as badges on the exterior

Cosmetic changes on the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition include the blacked-out colour scheme. The exterior chrome accents have been replaced by new gloss black trim and the hatchback is available only in the Midnight Black colour. The MINI JCW 1to6 Edition also gets a racing stripe extending from the bonnet to the boot. The stripe gets unique patterning that’s identical to the H-pattern gear shifter. The sunroof also gets unique lettering that reads “one of 999." There are badges on the C-pillar that help ascertain this is the limited edition to look out for.

Other cosmetic upgrades include new blacked-out 18-inch Circuit Spoke alloy wheels, door sills with the 1to6 edition logo design, and a 3D-embossed surface on the passenger side housing that also carries the 1to6 logo and H-pattern. The lettering on the manual gearshift lever is finished in red adding a sporty touch overall, and the red theme extends to the touchscreen infotainment system courtesy of ambient lighting.

The MINI JCW 1to6 Edition will be only offered with the 6-speed manual gearbox paired with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor

Power on the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition comes from the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The motor remains unchanged and is good for 228 bhp and 320 Nm. The hatchback is fairly light and that makes for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The MINI JCW 1to6 will make its public debut at the Nurburgring circuit on May 20, 2023, during the 24-hour race. It will go on sale globally from September this year.

