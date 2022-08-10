HT Auto
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon

MG Motor is expected to launch the new Hector SUV later this year. The SUV will also come with the largest infotainment screen in its segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 11:25 AM
MG Motor has shared official image of the front face of Hector 2022 facelift SUV.
MG Motor is preparing to update its best-selling flagship SUV Hector. The carmaker has shared the first official look at the Hector 2022 facelift SUV. The image of the SUV's front face has emerged with a redesigned grille. The carmaker is expected to launch the Hector facelift SUV in India closer to the festive season. This is the first major update received by the Hector SUV since it was launched in India back in 2019.

The new official teaser showcases the front grille, which has undergone changes compared to the previous generation Hector SUV. The grille is now more imposing which MG Motor calls the Argyle-Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille. The LED headlights on either side appears smaller and slimmer.

MG Hector SUV has recently been spied testing on Indian roads. There will be several exterior styling elements that appear to be inspired from the Astor SUV. For instance, the rear section of the SUV has similarities with the latest mid-size SUV from the carmaker. The taillights on the new Hector SUV is likely to be updated too.

Earlier, MG Motor had also teased that the Hector facelift SUV will come with a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is going to be the largest offered by any carmaker in its segment. The unit promises to offer immersive and cinematic experience with its High-Definition (HD) resolution and responsive touch.

The new MG Hector is also likely to get more out of the Astor, India's first mid-sized SUV to get ADAS features. The 2022 Hector SUV will be equipped with similar technology. It is expected to be packed with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with features like Lane Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that can generate 168 bhp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can churn out 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. MG Motor is also expected to carry forward the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit in the new generation Hector SUV. When launched, the 2022 MG Hector SUV will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos besides the two upcoming models Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others in the mid-size SUV segment.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: Hector MG Hector MG Motor
