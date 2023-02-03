HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Gle Facelifts Unveiled, Gets Electrified Engines

Mercedes-Benz GLE facelifts unveiled, gets electrified engines

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the updated GLE SUVs. There is the regular GLE and the GLE Coupe. With the update, the GLE SUVs get cosmetic upgrades, as well as the powertrain, which has been reworked. The brand has announced that it will be bringing 10 models to India this year. So, it is highly likely that the GLE facelifts end up launching in India too.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2023, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE as well as the GLE Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE as well as the GLE Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE as well as the GLE Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz has updated the GLE as well as the GLE Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz GLE now gets revised bumpers and LED headlamps. On the sides, there are new alloy wheels and at the rear, there is a set of new LED tail lamps. On the other hand, the GLE Coupe now gets a tweaked AMG Line styling package as standard to make it look sportier. It also gets redesigned front bumper and diamond inserts for the grille.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023

In terms of feature additions, the GLE now gets the new multi-function steering wheel that is borrowed from the S-Class. The steering wheel gets touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system and digital driver's display. There are new Advanced Driver Aids Systems on offer as well. Mercedes has added their Distronic Plus active cruise control system and a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera with new views.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gle
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹77.25 - 97.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz E-class Cabriolet Facelift
 
₹80 - 84 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Then there is the updated software experience. Mercedes-Benz is now using an updated MBUX system, it now runs on a revised user interface. There are still dual-screens on offer which gives a seamless and premium look to the dashboard.

The powertrains have also been updated. They now get 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator. This helps in boosting efficiency and Mercedes-Benz is also offering plug-in hybrids as well. All variants now get a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard. The GLE 53 and GLE 63 S have also been updated.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLE GLE Coupe
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 265 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
11% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 335 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

Indians bought more than 20 lakh electric vehicles in six years
Indians bought more than 20 lakh electric vehicles in six years
TVS invests in Singapore-based electric two-wheeler maker Ion Mobility
TVS invests in Singapore-based electric two-wheeler maker Ion Mobility
Rolls-Royce celebrates 20 years of its evolution with 20 cars
Rolls-Royce celebrates 20 years of its evolution with 20 cars
Ferrari vows stronger 2023 with more new models, including its first SUV ever
Ferrari vows stronger 2023 with more new models, including its first SUV ever
Formula 1: Ford Motor set to partner Red Bull from 2026, say reports
Formula 1: Ford Motor set to partner Red Bull from 2026, say reports

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city