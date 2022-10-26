HT Auto
Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition comes with an F1 vibe. Details here

Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition can reach 96 kmph from a standstill position in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 280 kmph.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM
Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition gets inspiration from Formula One.
The performance division of the German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, has introduced a new model inspired by Formula One, the apex motorsports for four-wheeled vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition is based on the AMG C 63 S E Performance. It will be available in both sedan and wagon form, said the automaker. The brand has limited the availability of the special edition model to the first year of the sporty vehicle's production. Also, it will be available in the European market, which may be disappointing for many Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts.

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG to stay body-on-frame, promises phenomenal performance)

Speaking about its design, the C 63 F1 edition comes with an exclusive Manufactur Alpine Grey Uni colour theme. This shade resembles concrete, and it has been applied consciously, claims the automaker. The lower portion of the doors comes with a vertical colour gradient from grey to black with AMG branding. Also, the body's bottom edge comes with a red trim strip. The F1 edition runs on 20-inch forged wheels with V-shaped spokes and an interior trim ring as well. This design includes a matte black finish and a red ring around the rim.

The F1 edition comes with AMG Aerodynamics Package as standard. This package includes a larger front splitter, revised side sills, a small trunk lid spoiler along with an additional diffuser. The package also comes with the AMG Night Package I and II, which include black trim to the fenders, mirror caps, beltline strip, window surrounds, grille louvres and rear apron. The F1 edition sports exhaust pipes with black chrome finishing.

The wide range of visual updates is not limited to the exterior of the F1 edition. Inside the cabin, the special edition model gets AMG Performance seats with black Nappa leather and red contrast stitching with AMG emblems embossed on the headrests. The steering wheel has a mix of Nappa leather and Dinamica microfibre. It gets red seatbelts, while floor mats come with the F1 logo reflecting the car's special edition character.

Moving to the powertrain front, the new C 63 F1 gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with an electrically assisted turbocharger. There is an electric motor fitted to the rear axle. The hybrid powertrain churns out 671 hp of peak power and 1,020 Nm of massive torque output. This car can reach 96 kmph from a standstill position in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of 280 kmph.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 08:47 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-AMG C 63 Mercedes-Benz F1 Formula One
