Mercedes is gearing up to drive in its first 'Made-in-India' performance car and will launch AMG GLC 43 Coupe here on Tuesday. With a clear intent of taking its performance car lineup to more customers, the 'CKD' version of AMG GLC 43 Coupe could be priced at around ₹80 lakh.

Mercedes had announced its plans of assembling AMG vehicles at its Chakan facility near Pune which means that the final cost of such high performance vehicles are in for a turn southwards. And rolling out locally-assembled AMG GLC 43 Coupe may make for a perfect launchpad considering the success it has in the Indian market already as well as the reputation it enjoys globally.

A menacingly sporty SUV, the vehicle gets an AMG-specific front main grille with vertical chrome-plated fins and flanking these are LED high-performance headlamps which have been redesigned in the new model. The car will roll on 19-inch wheels featuring AMG lettering as standard.

Customers, in fact, would have the option of choosing between 19 to 21 inches wheels.

The rear profile of the vehicle will be highlighted by a broad apron, diffuser, and two round twin tailpipes, to highlight its sporty appeal.

The cabin of the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will get standard sport seats with black Artico leather/ Dinamica microfiber complemented with red topstitching. It will also be kitted with newest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system and five-drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

An AMG is best known for its roar and the thunder in this particular model will come courtesy a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine which is known to pump out 385 bhp of power - 23 bhp more than the preceding model - and 520 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes AMG Speedshift TCT 9G unit.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe leaps across the 0-100 kmph line in just 4.9 seconds and it can attain a top speed of 250 kmph.