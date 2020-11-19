Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021 made its official global debut on Thursday in a bid to renew its rivalry against the likes of Bentley Flying Spur V8 and Rolls-Royce Ghost. The absolute pinnacle of luxury from the German car maker, the Maybach S-Class 2021 raises the bar when it comes to sheer opulence and now promises an even more pampered drive and ride option to the rich and famous.

The wheelbase, for starters, has been stretched by around seven inches for extra room for passengers plonked plush on dedicated adjustable bucket seats. The backrests here can be adjusted within a range of 19 and 44 degrees while feet can be propped up on a cushioned and retractable rest. Every single seat inside this seven-star property on wheels offers multiple massage options, heating and cooling functionalities. The footrests for the passengers at the back now offers massage for calf muscles while the armrests and door panels are heated.

Maybach S-Class 2021 gets multiple screens for drive stats and info, and for entertainment.

There are several options to choose from as well which can bring in highlights like rear-seat champagne cooler, a sizeable center console, tray tables and wooden trims for an even more premium appeal.

But what about entertainment at the end of a day filled with business dealings? The Maybach S-Class 2021 comes with more screens than ever before. There is a 12.8-inch display at the front and another in the middle, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the chauffeur, two more 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment monitor and a detachable tablet in the rear center console. Quite obviously, only the latest generation of MBUX has been incorporated here.

The Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021 doesn't just offer an ultra expensive drive experience from within but looks the part of being a palace on wheels as well.

Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021 is offered in ten dual-tone colour options.

As such, it gets a reworked grill with MAYBACH badge, 20-inch wheels and a 21-incher inspired by champagne flutes as optional, as many as ten two-tone colour options and a capable twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. This is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox unit and produces 496 hp and has 700 Nm of torque. Head Up Display is standard. Rear-axle steering is also standard which ensures that the car is easy to maneuver.

Maybach S-Class 2021 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology.

At a time when several luxury car makers are committing to make their offerings less palatial, the Mercedes Maybach S-Class 2021 showcases that there may be no real upper limit when it comes to automotive opulence.