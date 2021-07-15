Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday continued with its product offensive in the country and drove in two AMG models - E 63S and E 53 - with an eye out on targeting those who want to be behind the wheels of a performance vehicle. While the Mercedes AMG E 53 makes its India debut and has been priced at ₹1.02 crore, the new AMG E 63S has been priced at ₹1.70 crore (all ex showroom, pan India)

Mercedes offers 11 AMG products in India including the 35, 43, 53, 63 and GT series. With the addition of the AMG E 53 4M+ and AMG E 63 S 4M+, the carmaker aims to strengthen its leadership in the luxury performance car segment in the country.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 highlights:

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 (HT Auto)

The AMG E 53 from Mercedes gets a 3-litre six-cylinder engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost mild hybrid system. With claims of hitting 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds, the performance sedan has 430 hp on offer and peak torque of 520 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a nine-speed gearbox.

Mercedes E 53 exterior dimensions Overall length 190.6 in Overall width (w/mirrors) 80.9 in Track width (front) 64.1 in Wheelbase 113.1 in Curb weight 4,429 lbs

Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63S highlights:

The latest AMG E 63S from Mercedes-Benz draws power from a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine which churns out 603 hp and has 850Nm of torque on offer. The 100 kmph mark comes up in just 3.3 seconds and there is a nine-speed automatic transmission unit.

Mercedes E 63S exterior dimensions Overall length 196.2 in Overall width (w/mirrors) 81.3 in Track width (front) 64.9 in Wheelbase 115.7 in

Exterior highlights:

The AMG vehicles get distinctive restyled front section with AMG-specific radiator grille and flat LED headlamps. The central cooling air inlet in the completely restyled front section is significantly larger than before. The updated rear section features two new and flatter taillights that now extend into the boot lid, where they are visually linked with a trim strip in high-gloss chrome on the top.

Two two AMG models launched in India - E 63S and E 53

The AMG E 63S features new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels as standard that are aerodynamically optimised and are painted in a choice of matt black or high-gloss tantalum grey. The AMG E 53 4M+ feature restyled 19-inch light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimised 5-twin-spoke design.

Mercedes has also extended the range of exterior paint colours with graphite grey metallic, mojave silver metallic and high-tech silver metallic.

Interior highlights:

The interior of the new AMG vehicles feature high-quality materials. The seats are upholstered in nappa leather and have an AMG-specific seat upholstery layout with an "AMG" badge in the front seat backrests. The MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad gets intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings. Standard individually adjustable ambient lighting is also available.

The instrument cluster gets three AMG display styles - Modern Classic, Sport and Supersport. New twin-spoke design AMG steering wheel has seamlessly integrated buttons, creating a closer link between human and machine. The three rounded twin spokes combine stability with lightness and the steering wheel.

Additional features:

The AMG E 63S gets the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard that provides it with torque distribution on the front and rear axles and ensures optimum traction on any surface. Drift Mode can be activated for a pure rear-wheel drive experience.

The E 63S sporty model gets up to six drive programs - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and RACE, while the E 53 comes with five drive programs - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual.