Mercedes GLS Maybach is all set to be the next big-ticket launch from the German luxury car maker here in India. Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that the GLS Maybach will make its India debut next week.

Underlining how Covid-19 second wave has posed a massive challenge but hasn't affected plans to drive in 15 models in the calendar year, the announcement related to the GLSMaybach was made by Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 was first showcased globally in November of 2019 and made it to select markets in 2020. Since the GLS is a popular offering in Mercedes' India lineup of SUVs, it was expected that the ultra luxury GLS Maybach would have also found its way here.

The Mercedes GLS Maybach will be brought to India via CBU route.

With heavy chrome garnish and a massively imposing road presence, the GLS Maybach gets an imposing radiator grille and sits on 22 and 23-inch wheel options in markets where available. The Maybach emblem finds its way on the exterior body and there is a two-tone colour scheme to look forward to as well.

On the inside, the luxury quotient - on expected lines - has been taken a few notches higher with a 12.3-inch main infotainment system with MBUX, another 12.3-inch driver display, Burmester surround sound system, ambient lights, and panoramic sunroof. Passengers can also unwind with climatised massage seats, folding tables and even a refrigerator. The side sill panels come as standard and automatically swing out for passengers entering or leaving the vehicle.

The ultra opulent cabin of Mercedes GLS Maybach.

The rear compartment gets added legroom, with seats 120 millimetres further back than they are in the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The backrest can be inclined by up to 43.5 degrees.

Globally, the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is powered by a new, electrified variant of the V8 petrol engine with a displacement of 3,982 cc, 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator (ISG). There is 558 Ps of power and 730 Nm of torque but there's also additional 250 Nm of torque and 22 Ps of power available temporarily courtesy EQ Boost. Transmission responsibilities are handled by a 9G-Tronic automatic unit.

Once launched, the Mercedes GLS Maybach will compete against the likes of Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne, Lexus RX and BMW X7.