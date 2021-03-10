Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes E-Class 2021 launch on March 16, promises to up luxury & tech factors
Mercedes E-Class 2021 launch on March 16, promises to up luxury & tech factors

1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 11:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a segment leader and the car maker has sold more than 40,000 units of the vehicle so far.

Mercedes E-Class 2021 will be officially launched in India on March 16. The announcement was made by Mercedes-Benz in a press statement issued on Wednesday morning. The E-Class is the dominant player in the luxury sedan segment and the latest E-Class will seek to build on the luxury and tech quotient available in the vehicle.

Mercedes has so far sold more than 46,000 E-Class units in the country since entering the Indian market back in 1995. Such is the popularity of the vehicle here that India is the only country where the LWB E-Class is manufactured locally in a right-hand drive version.

It is the rear-seat comfort that remains a key focal point in the latest E-Class which will pack in more tech-based features. As such, expect two 10.25-inch screens with the latest MBUX system in the cabin with the possible option of a larger 12.3-inch driver display. The steering wheel could get new capacitive touch controls and new alloy design, exterior colour option and cabin theme are other highlights to watch out for.

At a time when SUVs are gaining popularity, the E-Class remains the dominant force in its segment. Speaking to HT Auto previously, Santosh Iyer - VP for Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India - had outlined why sedans will continue to fare well in the market. "We sell more sedans than SUVs in India. And while there is a growing preference for SUVs, I do not see the body style (of sedans) fading away at all," he had

