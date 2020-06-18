Mercedes has unveiled the latest generation E63 sedan and estate with AMG versions. The new E63 gets a list of upgrades and styling tweaks. However, the carmaker has decided to continue with the V8 engines for both models.

There are several changes to the appearance of the new models. The central cooling air inlet in the completely restyled front section is significantly larger then before and now also bears the AMG-specific radiator grille with twelve vertical louvres and central star which is also larger. Together with the flatter all-LED multibeam headlamps, the model's characteristic wheel arches flared further outwards and the rounded-fit bonnet with powerdomes, a completely new, considerably more dynamic appearance is created.

The reshaped front apron in a jet-wing design with three large, functional air intakes and front splitter influences the overall vehicle proportions and also significantly reduces lift at the front axle.

The new 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels add fresh highlights to the vehicles. As standard the S-Model will get the new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels. All E 63 variants are equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard.

The interior is also thoroughly enhanced: the Widescreen Cockpit, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays underscore its membership of the AMG family. The AMG seats are upholstered in nappa leather, combine secure lateral support with high comfort on long journeys and have an AMG-specific seat upholstery layout with an "AMG" badge in the front seat backrests. Other leather variants are optionally available. In the base model the display screen measures 10.25 inches diagonally, on the S-Model 12.25-inch screens are on board as standard.

Like the regular E-Class, the E63 S receives the latest MBUX infotainment system and Hey Mercedes voice control.

Under the hood, the same V8 4.0 twin-turbo engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, will continue to power the new E63. It is offered in two different variants: E63 AMG, with 571 hp, and E63 S AMG, with 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque.

"Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive, the E 63 4MATIC+ offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but with the latest revision of the Saloon and Estate we have also significantly increased comfort and yet still retained the hallmark AMG character. In conjunction with the extensive design update, which also helps the E-Class from Affalterbach achieve improved aerodynamics values, our customers are now receiving an even more attractive overall package", says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG.

The new look of the E 63 4MATIC+ models is also down to technical reasons to a large extent. In order to ensure optimum air throughput around the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine including charge air cooling, the outer air intakes in the jet-wing are not only particularly large; they also guide the air to where it is required in a targeted manner with the aid of two transverse louvres.