Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2020: Five highlights to better the best

The E-Class from Mercedes-Benz has been a show stopper for the German automotive giants for years and years. It has appealed to a large number of people for its regal yet sporty styling, feature-rich as well as plush cabin and a performance that satiates most expectations. The 2020 edition of the E-Class was unveiled earlier in March and promises to raise the bar even further in an attempt to better the best.

The E-Class, many automotive experts agree, is indeed the best that Mercedes-Benz has to offer in terms of a complete package. Mercedes-Benz itself highlights how the E-Class is its best-selling model ever. Now, the car comes more packed for punch than ever before. Here are five key highlights of the 2020 E-Class:

Dynamic design -

a) Avantgarde Line as the new basic specification for the exterior.

b) Redesigned front headlamps (full-LED headlamps as standard, optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps)

c) Redesigned tail lamps.

d) Redesigned radiator grille and front bumper.

e) All-Terrain variant visually more similar to the SUV models.

Drive Assist Systems -

a) New steering wheel generation with capacitive hands-off detection.

b) Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment.

c) Active Stop-and-Go Assist.

d) Active Steering Assist.

e) Active Brake Assist; in the Driving Assistance Package now also with turning manoeuvre function.

f) Active Blind Spot Assist – now also with exit warning.

g) Parking Package in conjunction with 360° camera.

Plush Interiors -

a) Two digital screens as standard (2 x 10.25-inch, bonded), optional Widescreen cockpit with two 12.3-inch displays).

b) MBUX with LINGUATRONIC voice control (standard) and augmented reality.

c) Interior Assistant.

d) ENERGIZING comfort control with ENERGIZING COACH and PowerNap (in plug-in hybrids).

e) ENERGIZING seat kinetics.

Efficiency -

a) Seven plug-in hybrids as Saloon and Estate models, petrol and diesel, with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

b) Electrified models for the first time also for the US market.

c) New M 254 engine.

d) Additional engine variants and off-road drive modes for the All-Terrain.

Urban Guard -

Under the name URBAN GUARD, Mercedes-Benz is introducing a new comprehensive category of products and options for all model series. It bundles existing and future products for the protection of the vehicle against vandalism and crime. With URBAN GUARD – an intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions – Mercedes-Benz satisfies the worldwide rise in customer demand for security and property protection.

Mercedes-Benz takes several steps forward with the 2020 E-Class in a bid to further extend its position of dominance.

(Note - The highlights above have been taken from Mercedes-Benz international newsletter. Some of the features listed may not make way into the India-bound car.)