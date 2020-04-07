The Mk3 Suzuki Swift Sport was introduced back in September 2017, now it has landed in India. It was snapped for the first time in the country during transportation from Delhi's IGI airport.

While the Mk3 Swift Sport was earlier rumored for the India launch, but it is certainly not stepping in the Indian market anytime soon. The unit spotted (above) might have arrived for some research/development or internal purpose.

This performance Swift features a slew of design/styling differentiators over the regular four-door version such as a sportier front grille, an aerodynamic front lip spoiler, redesigned bumpers, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, roof spoiler, dual exhaust pipes, double-doors and of course shortened length.

The two-door pocket rocket originally featured the K14B 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol powerhouse. For the record, this engine isn't manufactured in the country yet. It is known to push-out 140 PS of maximum power and 230 Nm of peak torque. The engine is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT unit.

Earlier this year, it was upgraded to the new K14D 1.4-litre Boosterjet with 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine alone is responsible for delivering 129 PS of maximum power and 235 Nm of peak torque, while the 48V electric motor supports with 13.6 PS and 53 Nm of torque. The motor is juiced-up by a 48V Lithium-ion battery which has been placed under seat of the front passenger. It is available with a 6-speed manual transmission which comes as a standard fitment with the petrol-sipping powerplant. The car is sold as Swift Sport Hybrid in the markets where it comes with the K14D unit.

In terms of dimensions, the performance-oriented Swift spans 3,890 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Its wheelbase measures at 2,450 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 120 mm.

As far as pricing is concerned, in Italy, the Swift Sport Hybrid retails at a cost from EUR 23,850 ( ₹19.61 lakh).