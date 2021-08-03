Meet BMW i4 M50, the automaker's first electric safety car

British luxury car marquee Mini unveiled its all-electric Formula E safety car in March 2020. This replaced the BMW i8 as a Formula E safety car. Now, BMW is retiring its i8 from another motorsports event. However, this time the position will be replaced by an all-new BMW i4 M50 electric car.

The Bavarian auto giant has already unveiled its first-ever all-electric safety car in form of an i4 M50. The EV is set to make its track debut on August 15 during the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria. The event will take place at the Red Bull Ring track.

The electric motorcycle racing event is a support program for the flagship MotoGP series. The BMW electric sedan will be present in the event where electric motorcycles will compete for the title. This will be the first time when BMW i4 M50 will be seen on track before its market launch in November 2021.

The BMW i4 M50 safety car appears very colourful and painted in black with green accents at various places. These green stripes signify the sedan's zero-emission character. The signature BMW kidney grille, front air vents, bonnet, side profile and rear bumper get the green accents. Front bumper, side sills get BMW M series' signature Red and Blue colour accents. Emergency flickering light on the roof of the car signifies its safety-car character.

This four-door electric performance sedan is equipped with two electric motors, each powering one axle. The two electric motors generate 544 hp of combined power output. It can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in around four seconds.

To enhance its performance, BMW's M Division has added M-specific chassis, larger brakes alongside making aerodynamic improvements.

Markus Flasch, BMW M CEO, has said that while the production version of the four-door Gran Coupé will hit the market later this year, the car will make its global debut at the racetrack later this month. "There could not be a more appropriate safety car for MotoE than the BMW i4 M50 – pure performance, fully-electric. We are looking forward to the premiere in Spielberg," he further added.