Maybach GLS 600: When opulence dares to change the SUV game

The opulence of an S-Class in a framework of an SUV? Whoever said that one can't have the best of both worlds has clearly not seen or been inside the all-new Maybach GLS 600 from Mercedes. The Maybach GLS 600 indeed epitomizes power, performance and luxury.

Pause and ogle. Breathe. Then repeat.

That is what the Maybach GLS 600 commands from all in its close vicinity. Having made its global debut recently, the SUV stood tall and proud of its SUV genes and its inheritance from the S-Class. So there is little surprise that the Maybach GLS 600 has an imposing physical presence with more than generous additions of chrome on the exterior fascia. The front face is characterised by the awe-inspiring Maybah chrome grille, flanked by smart LED headlamps on either sides. There is chrome - a lot of it - on the front bumper as well. The skid plate too gets a big dollop of chrome. The 23-inch optional wheels also appear glitzy.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes Benz





In fact, so much glitz and glitter on any other car would have perhaps made it appear detestable but only serves to accentuate the flair and character of the Maybach GLS 600 which also gets chrome additions on the tail light and a chrome strip connecting the reflectors.

Step inside the Maybach GLS 600 and it is a whole new world of sumptuousness.

Sit and settle. Breathe. Then repeat.

That is the luxury that the Maybach GLS 600 promises to all who enter the cabin. The SUV comes with four-seater and five-seater options but both make sure that the words 'compromise' and 'comfort' can never dare to combine. The Napa-leather draped seats recline at the touch of a button and provide heat and massage whenever needed.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes Benz

There is miles and miles of leg space - to be read as 1103 mm - for passengers at the rear while the four-seater option also has a fixed console at the center which is equipped with folding tables and a refrigerator unit.

At the front, two 12.3-inch screens with MBUX infotainment system come as standard and the optional Air Balance package fills the cabin up with a mild fragrance.

To further elevate the experience, Maybach GLS 600 is equipped with Airmatic Air Suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus (ADS+). This, combines with E-Active Body Control, ensures that each wheel manages itself independently over varied road conditions.

Photo courtesy: Mercedes Benz

And while it may appear that the Maybach GLS 600 is best to be driven around in, to drive it is where the taste of the proverbial pudding is at.

The Maybach GLS 600 has a 4.0-litre V8 engine at its very heart which gives it max power figures of 542 bhp. The peak torque figures stand at 730 Nm and there is also a 48-volt system EQ Boost combined with the engine that lends an extra 250 Nm of torque and 21 bhp. Transmission duties are handled by a 9G-TRONIC automatic unit.

Mercedes says the Maybach GLS 600 will be available in late 2020. On expected lines, it would also command quite a hefty price for all the luxury on wheels it has to offer.